PM Imran to visit Russia in September

The invitation was given by the Russian president at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia.

The prime minister has accepted the invitation. He will be visiting Russia in September.

The prime minister will participate in Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Russia. The Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6.

PM Imran will be chief guest in the conference.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held an 'informal discussion' with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital in June.

Both the leaders interacted on the sidelines of the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO held in Bishkek.

The Foreign Office had earlier requested the Russian embassy for a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Belt and Road Forum which was turned down by the Russian authorities, owing to Putin’s commitments.