UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Took Courageous Stance On Kashmir: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:08 PM

PM Imran took courageous stance on Kashmir: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a courageous stance on the Kashmir issue as he was a real advocate of Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a courageous stance on the Kashmir issue as he was a real advocate of Kashmiri people.

The chief minister said that PM Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue boldly and the whole nation was fully aware of the fact that the former rulers made a vicious attempt to sell the Kashmir cause and preferred their vested interests over it.

In the previous regimes, personal relations were promoted with the Indian leadership instead of solving the Kashmir dispute, he added. Pakistan's certified fraudsters could not fool the people in the Azad Kashmir elections, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at every international forum in a comprehensive manner. He said that senseless opposition was still engaged in political point scoring on the important issue of Kashmir.

He also condemned the statements by the opposition made during the Azad Kashmir election campaign and said that those who were doing the politics of 'do and die' should apologise to the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the whole nation and the government was standing beside their Kashmiris brethren, he concluded.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

24 shopkeepers arrested for decanting

37 seconds ago

Emerging situation in Afghanistan being monitored: ..

38 seconds ago

Rapid growth in population creating problems: Chie ..

40 seconds ago

EU Commission President Says Bloc Has Enough Vacci ..

43 seconds ago

4 dacoits arrested,weapons recovered

7 minutes ago

Japan's Fukushima, Hokkaido ban fans at Olympic ev ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.