PM Imran took courageous stance on Kashmir: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a courageous stance on the Kashmir issue as he was a real advocate of Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a courageous stance on the Kashmir issue as he was a real advocate of Kashmiri people.

The chief minister said that PM Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue boldly and the whole nation was fully aware of the fact that the former rulers made a vicious attempt to sell the Kashmir cause and preferred their vested interests over it.

In the previous regimes, personal relations were promoted with the Indian leadership instead of solving the Kashmir dispute, he added. Pakistan's certified fraudsters could not fool the people in the Azad Kashmir elections, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at every international forum in a comprehensive manner. He said that senseless opposition was still engaged in political point scoring on the important issue of Kashmir.

He also condemned the statements by the opposition made during the Azad Kashmir election campaign and said that those who were doing the politics of 'do and die' should apologise to the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the whole nation and the government was standing beside their Kashmiris brethren, he concluded.