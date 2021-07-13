PM Imran true ambassador of Kashmiris: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true ambassador of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir as he had bravely presented Kashmir issue at the every forum.

In a statement, the CM said that credit goes to Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue at global level.

Meanwhile, the opposition was bent upon weakening the Kashmir cause during the election campaign while ignoring the vital national interests, he deplored.

It was sheer impassiveness of the opposition parties to prefer personal stakes over the coreissue of Kashmir, he added.