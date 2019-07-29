PM Imran, Trump to next meet in September

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the UNGA session

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are likely scheduled to meet next in September, 2019.

Following Khan’s recent visit to the US and the meeting with Trump, a media report has revealed that the two are expected to meet again in New York in September to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process and Indo-Pak relations besides cooperation in economic, defence, energy and various other sectors.

The report which was published in a local newspaper, disclosed that the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session where the Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan in presence of the US president and various other global leaders.

As per diplomatic sources, a second meeting between the two leaders in such a short time span indicates a thaw in bilateral relations and both countries are moving forward amid increased cooperation in the fields of economy, defence and energy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also spoken about the likelihood of this meeting and has categorised Khan’s recent visit to the USA as very significant.

Reliable sources have revealed that Afghan peace process will be discussed in detail in the upcoming meeting and Indo-Pak relations will also form part of the agenda.