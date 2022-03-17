UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Trying To Save Pakistan From Imperialism: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 04:37 PM

PM Imran trying to save Pakistan from imperialism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to save Pakistan from imperialism.

Addressing the Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement event here he said that international imperialism ruled India and some local stooges also supported the foreign masters.

Fawad Hussain said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that a national government minus PTI should be formed and this proposal was tantamount to install a government of robbers to protect thieves.

He said that 63 percent of the population of Pakistan comprised people from 15 to 33 years of age and their future could not be left at the mercy of the looters and plunderers.

He said that all know that that sale and purchase of the loyalties of the legislators was going on in Sindh House.

About PTI's public meeting at D-Chowk, he said it was right of the political parties to hold public meetings and the opposition was really worried about the participation of a millions of people in the rally.

He said that the PTI was party of lower middle class and it did not have support of militant groups like Asarul islam. He said that Imran Khan was the hope of the youth of the country and they would not allow anyone to destabilize the system.

>