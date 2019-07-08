UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Wants Independent Judiciary To Investigate Judge's Video

PM Imran wants independent judiciary to investigate judge's video

He said that judiciary should take a notice of the video, adding that the judiciary is independent.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reacted to the leaked video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

Commenting on the video in the cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister said that the government should not become a party to the scandal.

On the other hand, the prime minister has asked party leaders to fully respond to the PML-N’s verbal attacks on the country’s institutions.

The prime minister said that the institutions are being made controversial. He said that PML-N has resorted to attacks on judiciary in the past.

“This is Naya Pakistan. This won’t work here. The process of accountability will continue,” he said.

He said that the opposition cannot succeed in its tactics and added that the party leaders should respond to the PML-N.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has refuted the video, saying the video shown on Saturday by PML-N leader Maryam Safdar at a news conference is fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him, he said it is contrary to facts.

He stated that news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives. He said legal action should be taken action the elements behind this video.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context. The judge said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.

He said that he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Aziziya case on the basis of evidence.

