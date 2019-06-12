UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Wants Nation To Stop Glorifying Money Launderers

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:26 PM

PM Imran wants nation to stop glorifying money launderers

He said that these people are now seeking refuge behind "democracy".

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to stop glorifying money launderers.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister said it is time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers who have damaged our nation and impoverished our people.

“No protocol should be extended to them. Where are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment? Time to treat them as criminals,” he wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a high powered commission to probe the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 24,000 billion in 10 years by PPP and the PML-N leaders and vowed to make an example of all those who ruthlessly plundered the country.

In a nationwide televised address, hours after the announcement of the national budget Prime Minister Imran Khan said, " Pakistan today was economically stable ... I will now go after all of them " (the leaders of PPP and PML-N) and take them to task for ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.

"I will make them answerable. I will investigate, and I will not spare them even if it is a threat to my life," Imran said, after the national budget in which the government withdrew subsidies on many sectors and taxed almost all the sectors.

