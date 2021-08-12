UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Wants Water Projects' Completion At Fast Pace: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:44 AM

PM Imran wants water projects' completion at fast pace: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in water reservoirs' projects to ensure their completion on fast track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in water reservoirs' projects to ensure their completion on fast track.

In a series of tweets, he said work on several water projects including Diamer Bhasha Dam, Dasu hydropower, Mohmand Dam, Sindh Barrage, Huripur power project, Kachhi Canal, K-IV water supply, Kurram Tangi and Nai Gaj dams was in full swing.

The minister said completion of those ten projects would not only ensure water reserves of 12.

89 million acre feet, but also increase generation of inexpensive hydropower in the country by 9,043 mega watt (MW).

It would also create more than 35,000 job opportunities in the country, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the Tarbela Dam's 5th extension project today (Thursday), Farrukh said, adding that it would be completed by 2024 with a cost of $807 million.

He said the project would enhance power generation capacity of Tarbela dam to 6,418MW from current 4,888MW with an addition of 1,530MW.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Bhasha Dam Dam Job Tangi National University From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

AJK LA to meet on August 17 to elect AJK Presiden ..

AJK LA to meet on August 17 to elect AJK President

2 minutes ago
 China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

2 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Still Divided Over Virus Origins a ..

US Intelligence Still Divided Over Virus Origins as 90-Day Probe Nears End - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed sends condolences to Algerian Pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed sends condolences to Algerian President over wildfire victims

47 minutes ago
 UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah to ..

UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah tourism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.