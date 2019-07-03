UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Was Angry At Cabinet Meeting, Here’s Why

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:26 PM

PM Imran was angry at cabinet meeting, here’s why

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan was angry at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Journalist Amir Mateen told how the prime minister was displeased at the cabinet ministers.

“Speaking about the Qatari Emir’s visit, the prime minister said in the cabinet meeting that the visiting dignitary was interested to invest in Pakistan,” the journalist said.

The Qatari Emir told the prime minister that they are running the best airports in the world and want to invest in the same in Pakistan but our people did not show any interest, he added.

The prime minister then angrily said that he pleads for investment from the kings but the bureaucrats in Pakistan do not want to work on any project, Amir Mateen said.

He further said that Haroon Rashid also left for the same reason but the prime minister has now ordered to form a committee that will inform him about all the current and past projects.

The cabinet discussed the 13-point agenda in detail and made important decisions on Tuesday.

Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan quoted the prime minister as saying that some difficult decisions had to be made but that phase would pass. However he said some elements could try to mislead the masses, but he government would foil all such conspiracies with steadfastness and determination.

