PM Imran Will Hold Long Meeting With President Putin

February 24, 2022

PM Imran will hold long meeting with President Putin

The latest reports say that PM Imran Khan who is on two-day official visit to Russia will discuss important matters during his three to four hours one-on-one meeting with President Putin today.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a one-on-one three-hour long meeting today at 3pm Pakistan time, amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The latest reports suggest that Prime Minister Imran will discuss matters with the Russian President including economic cooperation hours after a number of Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia over military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

PM Khan arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit on Wednesday. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and presented with a guard of honor at the airport.

During the meeting, PM Imran would also take up the matter of construction of long, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies. The project was pending for a long time.

According to the reports, both sides were eager to launch the project at soon as possible. Hammad Azhar, the energy minister, who is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed the launch of the gas pipeline project.

Initially, the 1,100 km (683 mile)-long pipeline which is also known as the North-South gas pipeline was agreed upon in 2015. The project was to be financed by both Moscow and Islamabad.

