PM Imran Withdraws Revenue Division's Portfolio From Adviser Hafeez Shaikh

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 44 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

PM Imran withdraws revenue division's portfolio from Adviser Hafeez Shaikh

Former minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar has been elevated to the post of Federal Minister for Revenue Division. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has further reduced the powers of Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The prime minister has withdrawn the portfolio of revenue division from Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and given it to federal minister Hammad Azhar.

The cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, former minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar has been elevated to the post of Federal Minister for Revenue Division.

With Hammad Azhar getting the portfolio, Dr Hafeez Shaikh will now only serve as the adviser to the prime minister on finance and economic affairs.

He won't be holding the portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on Revenue Division anymore.

President Dr Arif Alvi had on Monday administered the oath of office of the federal minister to Hammad Azhar, previously serving as Minister of State for Revenue.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here attended by the cabinet members and the members of the parliament.

Speaking high of Hammad Azhar's performance during the budget session, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Hammad had earned the federal ministry for emerging as a young leader with a great composure.

