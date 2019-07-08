UrduPoint.com
PM Imran's Sister Aleema Khan Stranded In Chitral Due To Flood

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:39 AM

PM Imran's sister Aleema Khan stranded in Chitral due to flood

She was in Golen for a retreat when land communication got suspended due to GLOF.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has got stuck in Golan due to Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

According to Deputy Commissioner Chitral, Aleema Khan is stranded in Chitral after the glacier burst.

She was in Golen for a retreat when communication lines got disrupted due to the flood.

DC Chitral said that Pak Army has been requested to provide helicopter to rescue Aleema Khan. The rescue operation will begin as soon as the helicopter arrives.

A glacier thrust near Golan Gol area of Chitral district, sweeping away three houses besides damaging the nearby properties of people.

The rescue teams and local administration continue with the rescue and relief work to avoid loss of life and further damages to property.

The local administration and PDMA on Sunday distributed food items and other necessary material to the victims of low intensity flood that hit the houses located near the Nullah or streams.

