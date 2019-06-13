UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran’s Sons Arrive In Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:27 AM

PM Imran’s sons arrive in Pakistan

Sulaiman and Qasim are expected to stay in the country for four days.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The sons of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan, have arrived in Pakistan.

The PM’s children reached the capital from London to meet their father.

Sulaiman and Qasim are expected to stay in the country for four days. They will reportedly stay at PM Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

The two brothers were living with PM Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith in London.

Earlier, they had come to Pakistan in September, 2018 after they could not attend their father’s oath-taking ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Wife London Bani September 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

5 minutes ago

EU Starts Tackling Issue of Migrant Returns by Upd ..

10 minutes ago

Traders to be taken into confidence on Federal Bud ..

10 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

10 minutes ago

Abe's Visit to Iran Important Step Toward Establis ..

10 minutes ago

Eurozone urges Italy to cede on budget

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.