PM Imran’s sons arrive in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The sons of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan, have arrived in Pakistan.

The PM’s children reached the capital from London to meet their father.

Sulaiman and Qasim are expected to stay in the country for four days. They will reportedly stay at PM Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

The two brothers were living with PM Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith in London.

Earlier, they had come to Pakistan in September, 2018 after they could not attend their father’s oath-taking ceremony.