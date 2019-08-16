UrduPoint.com
PM Imran's Stance Over Kashmir Lauded

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

PM Imran's stance over Kashmir lauded

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech on Kashmir crisis

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech on Kashmir crisis.The PM's speech was according to the aspirations of people of Pakistan and Kashmir while the COAS statement in which he has reassured to standby Kashmir has boosted the morale of people and put rumors to the rest, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that civilian and military leaders are on the same page on Kashmir issue, people are protesting Indian move inside India, in the UK and other countries, while Black Day has sent a very positive signal.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader India is facing unprecedented diplomatic humiliation which is a victory for Pakistan.The former minister noted that Modi's move has initiated the process of disintegration of a divided country while tensions with Pakistan will destroy its economy and credibility.He warned that depriving Pakistan of its share of water will be the last mistake of Hindu radicals who have changed secular India into an extremist state.

