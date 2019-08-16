PM Imran’s stance over Kashmir lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

COAS Bajwa boosting the morale of army, masses, Extremism, social and economic inequality to destroy India

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th August, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Kashmir crisis.

The PM’s speech was according to the aspirations of people of Pakistan and Kashmir while the COAS statement in which he has reassured to standby Kashmir has boosted the morale of people and put rumours to the rest, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that civilian and military leaders are on the same page on Kashmir issue, people are protesting Indian move inside India, in the UK and other countries, while Black Day has sent a very positive signal.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader India is facing unprecedented diplomatic humiliation which is a victory for Pakistan. The former minister noted that Modi’s move has initiated the process of disintegration of a divided country while tensions with Pakistan will destroy its economy and credibility.

He warned that depriving Pakistan of its share of water will be the last mistake of Hindu radicals who have changed secular India into an extremist state.

The business leader said that atrocities against Muslims have also raised concerns among other minorities in India which is home to 25 crore Dalits, 20 crore Muslims, six crore Buddhists, three crore Christians, 2.77 crore Sikhs, and 4.2 million followers of Jainism who are enough to wipe India off the face of earth.

He said that the caste system and increasing the gulf between rich and poor is shaking foundations of India as hundreds of thousands of farmers have committed suicide, one percent have 58.4 percent wealth while ten percent enjoys control over 80.7 percent resources.

The business leader said that butcher of Gujrat is destroying India and world’s peace, his moves have frustrated bringing a bad name to India while people of Kashmir has started a decisive war against oppression which will result in victory.

He said that Indian people and forces are demoralized while the morale of people and armed forces of Pakistan is touching skies. Our operational capability is intact and there is no comparison between the armies of Pakistan and India, he warned.