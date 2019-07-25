PM Imran’s Twitter followers reach to 10 million

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here late Wednesday night after the conclusion of a successful visit to the United States

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Twitter followers have significantly increased following his visit to the United States.

Imran Khan is already among the most popular world leaders. His Twitter followers have now reached to 10 million.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here late Wednesday night after the conclusion of a successful visit to the United States of America where he held wide ranging talks with President Donald Trump, aimed at resetting and strengthening bilateral relations.

At the airport, he was warmly received by the Federal ministers, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, party leaders and a larger number of people.

On the invitation of the US president, the prime minister visited the US on July 21-23.

It was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump had wide-ranging interaction at the White House covering bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister also held meetings with the prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the top most popular personality among all Pakistani leaders with over 9.4 million followers on social networking website twitter.

According to Spectator Index, a website that displays statistics relating to international rankings, PM Imran Khan was on the 9th position among the world leaders.