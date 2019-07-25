UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran’s Twitter Followers Reach To 10 Million

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 8 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:55 PM

PM Imran’s Twitter followers reach to 10 million

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here late Wednesday night after the conclusion of a successful visit to the United States

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Twitter followers have significantly increased following his visit to the United States.

Imran Khan is already among the most popular world leaders. His Twitter followers have now reached to 10 million.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here late Wednesday night after the conclusion of a successful visit to the United States of America where he held wide ranging talks with President Donald Trump, aimed at resetting and strengthening bilateral relations.

At the airport, he was warmly received by the Federal ministers, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, party leaders and a larger number of people.

On the invitation of the US president, the prime minister visited the US on July 21-23.

It was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump had wide-ranging interaction at the White House covering bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister also held meetings with the prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the top most popular personality among all Pakistani leaders with over 9.4 million followers on social networking website twitter.

According to Spectator Index, a website that displays statistics relating to international rankings, PM Imran Khan was on the 9th position among the world leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Twitter White House Visit Trump United States April July Congress 2019 All Top Million Airport

Recent Stories

Azerbaijani Military Prosecution Says Launches Cri ..

8 minutes ago

People of merged districts actively participated i ..

16 minutes ago

Frenchman takes off on flyboard in bid to cross Ch ..

16 minutes ago

Australia drops charges against French journalists ..

16 minutes ago

Iran poses loyalty test for 'British Trump' Johnso ..

16 minutes ago

Nissan announces 12,500 job cuts

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.