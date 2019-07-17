PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The prime minister is being lauded for spending less on the US visit.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States will cost $60,000.

The Federal cabinet has been informed that PM Imran’s US visit will cost $60,000 in contrast to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who spent $460,000 on his visit to the US.

A meeting of federal cabinet was held under Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. The meeting was informed about the austerity of the government and a saving of $400,000.

Moreover, PM Imran will use a small aircraft of the Pak Army for his visit to the US.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the United States of America on July 21-23. This would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump would have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22 covering bilateral and regional matters, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office here Wednesday.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the U.S. Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister would outline his vision of "Naya Pakistan" and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the prime minister would underscore Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.