PM In AJK To Meet Leadership; Get Briefing On Neelum Jhelum Project
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived here for a day-long visit to meet the political leadership and address the members of the AJK cabinet.
He will meet the AJK Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwaar ul Haq, who also received him at the helipad, on his arrival.
A meeting with the Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, and a briefing on the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are also on the agenda of the prime minister's visit.
