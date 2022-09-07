UrduPoint.com

PM In D I Khan To Review Post-flood Infrastructure Restoration Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PM in D I Khan to review post-flood infrastructure restoration work

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Dera Ismail Khan to review the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the Sago Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan, which had been damaged by the flash floods.

The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting D I Khan with Kuchlak.

During the visit, the prime minister will be briefed by the Commissioner of D I Khan and the National Highway Authority officers regarding the measures for resumption of traffic on the said bridge.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Traffic Dera Ismail Khan I Khan NHA

Recent Stories

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

11 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

11 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.