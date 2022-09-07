PM in D I Khan to review post-flood infrastructure restoration work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Dera Ismail Khan to review the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the Sago Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan, which had been damaged by the flash floods.

The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting D I Khan with Kuchlak.

During the visit, the prime minister will be briefed by the Commissioner of D I Khan and the National Highway Authority officers regarding the measures for resumption of traffic on the said bridge.