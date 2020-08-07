UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM In Direct Contact With Officials To Ensure Good Governance: Shehryar Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

PM in direct contact with officials to ensure good governance: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was always in constant contact with concerned officials or members of committees to seek update and progress about the task or responsibility assigned to them to ensure good governance in its true sense.

He said that the prime minister made all promotions in bureaucracy on merit without looking into the political affiliation of the officials concerned and added, after all they were the state's servants.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Shehryar Afridi said bringing drastic change in basic decades old system was top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), which faced challenges due to financial constraints, COVID-19 pandemic and post Pulwama tension with India.

PTI had great commitment with people who would put questions on its non fulfillment, he expressed.

To bring real and basic change in the system, he said we had to make our collective resolve at parliamentary level, above political divide.

To a question, the chairman Kashmir Committee said that India was trying to establish contact with Pakistan but Pakistan made it conditional with scraping of anti-Kashmiris laws by India. "We believe in the principle of 'keeping our national cause first, then look towards friend countries", he said.

Shehryar Afridi said that reforms were being introduced in Punjab police to make it a model institution on the pattern of PK police.

"These gigantic tasks will, InshaAllah, be undertaken by the PTI government as per its commitments with the people," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Punjab Progress Afridi Post All Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

34 seconds ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

36 seconds ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

37 seconds ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.