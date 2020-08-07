PM in direct contact with officials to ensure good governance: Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was always in constant contact with concerned officials or members of committees to seek update and progress about the task or responsibility assigned to them to ensure good governance in its true sense.

He said that the prime minister made all promotions in bureaucracy on merit without looking into the political affiliation of the officials concerned and added, after all they were the state's servants.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Shehryar Afridi said bringing drastic change in basic decades old system was top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), which faced challenges due to financial constraints, COVID-19 pandemic and post Pulwama tension with India.

PTI had great commitment with people who would put questions on its non fulfillment, he expressed.

To bring real and basic change in the system, he said we had to make our collective resolve at parliamentary level, above political divide.

To a question, the chairman Kashmir Committee said that India was trying to establish contact with Pakistan but Pakistan made it conditional with scraping of anti-Kashmiris laws by India. "We believe in the principle of 'keeping our national cause first, then look towards friend countries", he said.

Shehryar Afridi said that reforms were being introduced in Punjab police to make it a model institution on the pattern of PK police.

"These gigantic tasks will, InshaAllah, be undertaken by the PTI government as per its commitments with the people," he added.