PM In Gilgit To Attend Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

PM in Gilgit to attend cabinet oath taking ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here mainly to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet of Gilgit Baltistan

After the swearing-in ceremony, the prime minister will also address the cabinet members.

The cabinet is taking oath a day after the newly elected Chief Minister Barrister Khalid Khursheed was sworn on Tuesday. The oath was administered by GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

This the prime minister's second visit to GB in as many months, as during his previous visit on November 1, he had revealed his government's decision to grant provisional provincial status to the territory for its uplift through financial share under National Finance Commission.

More Stories From Pakistan

