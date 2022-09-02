UrduPoint.com

PM In Gilgit To Review Rescue, Relief Activities

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PM in Gilgit to review rescue, relief activities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here on a day-long visit to review the rescue and relief operation in the flood-hit areas.

On his arrival, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira received the prime minister at the Gilgit airport.

Later, the prime minister flew to Ghizar district where he would visit the Bobar village and interact with the flood-affected people.

During the visit, the authorities concerned would also brief the prime minister about the flood situation, consequent losses and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Gilgit Baltistan Airport

Recent Stories

IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

35 seconds ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

57 minutes ago
 PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts to ..

PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

4 hours ago
 China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.