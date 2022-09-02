PM in Gilgit to review rescue, relief activities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here on a day-long visit to review the rescue and relief operation in the flood-hit areas.

On his arrival, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira received the prime minister at the Gilgit airport.

Later, the prime minister flew to Ghizar district where he would visit the Bobar village and interact with the flood-affected people.

During the visit, the authorities concerned would also brief the prime minister about the flood situation, consequent losses and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.