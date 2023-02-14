(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister will witness the international joint naval exercises organized by the Pakistan Navy in which naval forces of more than fifty countries are participating.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit.

The main objective of these biennial exercises is to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers. The Prime Minister will be briefed in this regard.