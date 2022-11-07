(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday became the centre of attention at the platform of the Conference of Parties (COP27) as he robustly campaigned for the world's action to address Pakistan's climate change challenges.

The heads of State and governments in their interaction with Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the mega climate change summit, termed his passion as "extraordinary", featuring efforts for urgent steps to save the country from the natural disaster, according to the PM Office.

The prime minister in his meetings with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Iraq's President Abdul Rasheed Rashid, and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati drew the attention of the international community to help Pakistan overcome the risks of climate change.

He highlighted the damage suffered by Pakistan in the wake of recent flash floods and emphasized transforming the key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that as a developing country most affected by the phenomenon, Pakistan needed urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice.

The prime minister thanked the international community for helping the flood-struck people in Pakistan.

The COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.