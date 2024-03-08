Open Menu

PM In Muzaffarabad To Distribute Relief Cheques Among Rain-hit People

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Friday to interact and show solidarity with the people of the northern parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) affected by the heavy rains and snowfall.

The PM will distribute checks among the affected people as part of the relief assistance announced by the government.

He will also meet with the PM of AJK, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, who also received PM Shehbaz on his arrival in the AJK capital city.

