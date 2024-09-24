PM In New York To Attend UNGA’s 79th Session
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:15 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will spend a busy day in New York today
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in New York on a five-day visit of the United States to attend United Nations General Assembly Session.
He is accompanied by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
The Prime Minister will spend a busy day in New York today.
He will attend the reception given by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of member states, where the Prime Minister will have an informal meetings with the heads of various countries.
The Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 session of the United Nations General Assembly.
He will also have a meeting with the President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in which there will be a discussion regarding the promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
