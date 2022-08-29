UrduPoint.com

PM In Nowshera To Review Relief Operation; Distribute Cheques Among Flood-stricken People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PM in Nowshera to review relief operation; distribute cheques among flood-stricken people

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived here to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the visit, the prime minister would also distribute cheques of relief assistance among the flood-stricken people.

The authorities concerned would apprise him on the flood situation, ongoing rescue and relief operation as well as the facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps.

It was told that the affected people were being extended medical facilities at the camps as well as at their residences.

The prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people temporarily sheltered at the relief camps.

Moreover, he would also visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress of the project's execution.

