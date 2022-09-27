UrduPoint.com

PM In Sindh's Jhakro To Review Flood Relief Activities: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PM in Sindh's Jhakro to review flood relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reviewed the ongoing flood relief activities in Jhakro, Sindh.

The prime minister arrived in the flood-affected area of Sindh, following his return from abroad after attending the United Nations General Assembly session the other day, she said in a tweet.

The minister said the PM took detailed briefing on the damages caused by floods and relief work being carried out in Jhakro. The prime minister also met the flood victims in their camps.

