PM inaugurates 2,056 flats for industrial workers under Naya Pakistan Housing Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 2,056 residential flats, constructed for industrial workers at an estimated cost of Rs 5.93 billion at Regi Lalma (Shahi Bala) under Naya Pakistan Housing Programe.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai, Provincial Ministers and MPAs, unveiled the plaque of residential flats, constructed by KP Government for industrial labourers at Regi Lalma.

The Prime Minister inspected the low-cost residential flats and newly constructed school in the Labour Complex. He was briefed about salient features of the mega project and services provided at Labour Complex where these flats had been constructed under PM Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The Prime Minister was informed that price of each flat was Rs 2.6 million, out of which Rs 300,000 subsidy would be provided by the Government and remaining amount would be paid by the beneficiaries through easy installments. Three percent quota has been allocated for widows and two per cent for persons with disabilities.

Those working in industries for three years are eligible for flats to be awarded on ownership basis through lucky draw in a transparent manner. It is the mega housing project of KP Government completed in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide affordable and low-cost housing facilities for people.

Labour Complex, having these residential flats, is equipped with all facilities including drinking water, roads, mosques, schools, parks, grounds, electricity and gas.

Four large tube-wells and overhead tanks have been constructed for uninterrupted water supply to its inhabitants.

The project has a facility of a school having 30 class-rooms, constructed to provide quality education to the children of industrial workers besides others segments of the society at their doorsteps.

Labour Complex's project Phase-I was launched in 2011 and its Phase-II in 2013. However, the project was delayed due to shortage of funding due to lackluster approach of the past regimes at the Centre. Workers Welfare board (WWB) had planned to construct similar residential flats at Hattar, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar for labourers and industrial workers under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

The KP Government has expedited work on Jalozai Housing Project, on about 10,000 kanals where construction work on 1,320 residential flats and low-cost housing units for poor people and labourers was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 21.

Similarly, allotment letters for Hangu Housing Township, with a n area of about 8300 kanals, were issued to people, persons with disabilities, widows and government employees by the Provincial Housing Authority, Government t of KP under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

These mega projects would help thousands of poor people to become owners of their houses and save their hard-earned amount being paid as rent.