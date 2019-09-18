PM inaugurates 24/7 Pak-Afghan crossing terminal at Torkham

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated round-the-clock crossing terminal at historic Torkham border that would help bolster bilateral trade between neighboring brotherly countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated round-the-clock crossing terminal at historic Torkham border that would help bolster bilateral trade between neighboring brotherly countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the Integrated Transit Trade Management System at Torkham border, completed at a cost costing Rs16 billion that would ease immigration facilities besides bolstering trade activities.

The Prime Minister came all the way from Islamabad to Torkham border, located in Khyber Tribal district, reflecting his deep commitment to further improve trade ties and strength bilateral relations with brotherly country of Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister was received by Governor Khyber Patkhunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmooad Khan and other senior officials of the KP Government at the helipad.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PM adviser on Establishment Arbab Shahzad also accompanied the Prime Minister.

The opening of crossing terminal for provision of 24-hour service is a landmark decision of PTI-led Government that would immensely help accelerate pace of economic, industrial and agriculture development besides taking bilateral trade between the two countries to a new height.

It would create enormous employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, skilled labour and bring boom in transport sector, especially in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and erstwhile Fata.

The landmark decision would make positive impact on industries, small and medium entrepreneurship (SMEs), investment and enhance imports and exports between the two countries for their mutual benefits.