PM inaugurates 29 Model Police Stations of Punjab for quick, friendly policing

MIANWALI, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday inaugurated a Model Police Station equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities to provide quick relief to the people and build up trust between public and the force.

The formal opening of the Model Police Station by the Prime Minister during his day long visit to his native city, was also a symbolic inauguration of total such 29 stations established across the province.

On his arrival at Mianwali Police Lines, a contingent of Punjab Police presented guard of honor to the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar, Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

The IG Police briefed the Prime Minister about the Model Police Station and other measures taken by the Punjab police to provide relief to the people.

Besides other facilities, the Model Police Stations have been equipped with token calling system and CCTV cameras to keep vigil on all the activities there besides ensuring quick and hassle free disposal of public complaints through establishment of front desks.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the project and also visited various parts of the Police Station and also penned his remarks at the guest book.

He also visited a mobile police facilitation center named as Khidmat Markaz which would address public complaints at their doorsteps.

He also planted a sapling at the Police Station as part of his initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan as well as 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

According to the project details, ten Model Police Stations had been set up in different cities of Gujaranwala region, four each in Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Multan, and two in Sheikhupura regions.

The Prime Minister was briefed that as per his directive, an SP Complaints had been appointed in all districts besides launching an IGP Complaint Center with the helpline No. 8787. Moreover, front desks had been set up at all 716 police stations of Punjab and Khidmat Markaz had been set up to provide 14 police-related facilities under one roof to the citizens.

Besides, the facilitation desks had been set up at the hospitals for early issuance of medico-legal certificates and all the RPOs and DPOs had been asked to implement the open door policy and also hold open kactheries in their jurisdictions.