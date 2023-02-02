UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates 3rd Unit Of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:05 PM

The project has been completed with assistance of China.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi today which will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed the need of fully tapping coal, wind and solar energy potential of the country to meet energy demand and reducing dependency on imported fuel for energy purpose.

He said K-3 is a step forward in cooperation with Pakistan’s trusted friend China.

He also congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China which led to the completion of the project.

The Prime Minister said in view of 27 billion Dollars energy import bill, Pakistan requires alternative and cheaper sources of energy including solar, wind, hydel and nuclear.

He said Pakistan is gifted with enormous resources with the potential of producing 60,000 megawatts through hydel power.

Shehbaz Sharif said the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are greatly contributing to the country’s energy demands through the production of thousands of megawatts.

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a video message, emphasized the importance of using safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faced challenges of climate change.

