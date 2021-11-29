UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Academic Blocks Of Al-Qadir University At Jhelum Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:29 AM

PM inaugurates academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that establishment of Al-Qadir University is another gift for Jhelum.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum on Monday (today).

Based on Islamic teachings, sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in promoting knowledge and research among the young generation as well as in character building.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that establishment of Al-Qadir University is another gift for Jhelum.

He said that this university will add a new dimension to the social sciences. He expressed hope that it will become a world class institution in which scholars of Sufism, islam and Science will be prepared.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter Young Jhelum

Recent Stories

realme’s Quality Expert – the realme C25Y Roll ..

Realme’s Quality Expert – the realme C25Y Rolls Out in the Market Today

41 seconds ago
 Commemoration Day an honourable chapter in nation& ..

Commemoration Day an honourable chapter in nation&#039;s history: Ajman Ruler

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to ..

President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to enhance ties, trade

6 minutes ago
 Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

18 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.