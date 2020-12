PM inaugurates Air Sial airlines in Sialkot

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says perform groundbreaking of various development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Progrm and Technology University Sambrial.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Air Sial airlines in Sialkot on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will perform groundbreaking of various development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program, and Technology University Sambrial.

Parliamentarians belonging to Sialkot, PTI members and prominent business personalities of the area will call on the Prime Minister.

He will also attend as chief guest a cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Program and also address there.