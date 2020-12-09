UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Inaugurates AirSial As Pakistan's Third Private Airline

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

PM inaugurates AirSial as Pakistan's third private airline

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan introduced and to be operated by the Sialkot's business community

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan introduced and to be operated by the Sialkot's business community.

Accompanied by Federal ministers Hammad Azahar, Ghulam Sarwar, Advisor Razzak Dawood, SAPM Usman Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister cut the ribbon to launch the airline which would initially operate domestically.

With current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, the airline would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

Known for producing sports goods particularly the world's finest footballs, Sialkot took another lead by launching the airline, after it had established the first privately owned airport in 2007 funded by the city's business community.

During the visit, the prime minister would interact with the business community besides launching various development projects worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Program.

He would break ground for city's sewage system and water supply scheme which would cost Rs 9.5 billion, inaugurate recreational parks for general public costing Rs 300 million and a provision of latest machinery for solid waste machinery against Rs 600 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister World Sports Business Punjab Water Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Lead Sialkot From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Airport Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

20 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

48 minutes ago

WPC 16-days activism campaign against women violen ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts development, beautification work in cap ..

3 minutes ago

Nowshera economic zone to create 12000 job opportu ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal commercial activities in residential areas ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.