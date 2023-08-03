PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad on Thursday.

The project is completed in nine months and its total cost was over six billion rupees. Work on the project was started in October last year.

The project includes 5.4 kilometer long bypass and 1350 meters long overhead bridge. This bypass will facilitate people of Murree, Galyat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his significant message of support and solidarity with Pakistan on the 10th anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Through a social media post, the prime minister highlighted Jinping's dedication to the well-being of the Pakistani people, as evident in his emphasis on developing CPEC into a remarkable exemplar of high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation.

Over the past decade, the multi-billion-dollar project has achieved numerous milestones in areas such as top-notch infrastructure, energy development, and socio-economic growth.

As the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC has undergone transformative development under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Now, Pakistan is eager to share this success story with its friends and partners worldwide.