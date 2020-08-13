UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:27 PM

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government especially Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for 3rd generation transport facility in Peshawar, saying that the fare of BRT was affordable for common people and students.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshawar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government especially Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for 3rd generation transport facility in Peshawar.

He said the fare of BRT was affordable for common people and students.

Imran Khan said the BRT hybrid buses will reduce pollution besides solving the traffic issues in the city.

Later, the prime minister inspected the buses, ticketing system and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for commuters.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed that the route of BRT is twenty-seven-kilometer-long main corridor with thirty stations.

Initially, 220 air-conditioned buses will ply on the corridor. Free Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities have also been arranged for travellers.

More than three-hundred thousand commuters will use BRT on daily basis.

Governor & Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak and Noorul Haq Qadri were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

1 minute ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

16 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

32 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

46 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

47 minutes ago

PM launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme for deservi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.