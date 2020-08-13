PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshawar

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government especially Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for 3rd generation transport facility in Peshawar, saying that the fare of BRT was affordable for common people and students.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshawar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government especially Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for 3rd generation transport facility in Peshawar.

He said the fare of BRT was affordable for common people and students.

Imran Khan said the BRT hybrid buses will reduce pollution besides solving the traffic issues in the city.

Later, the prime minister inspected the buses, ticketing system and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for commuters.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed that the route of BRT is twenty-seven-kilometer-long main corridor with thirty stations.

Initially, 220 air-conditioned buses will ply on the corridor. Free Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities have also been arranged for travellers.

More than three-hundred thousand commuters will use BRT on daily basis.

Governor & Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak and Noorul Haq Qadri were also present on this occasion.