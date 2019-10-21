UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates Coal-fired Hub Power Station

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:13 PM

PM inaugurates coal-fired Hub power station

PM Khan says Hub power plant is the first joint project of the CPEC.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated a 1,320 MW coal-fired Hub Power Station in Hub that was set up by the China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to the reports, Prime Minister said Hub Power Plant was the first joint project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, pointing out that the Chinese firms were willing to invest in Pakistan, adding that Thar coal reserves should be used for electricity generation.

However, PM Khan said that the major challenge in Pakistan's way is current account deficit.

"Pakistan is facing histroic deficit when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf came into power," said Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Pakistan can generate 50,000 megawatt of electricity through water, adding that the PTI government wanted to resolve Karachi’s water crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was going to make CPEC authority to faciliate the projects and give momentum to CPEC projects.

He said they would introduce new techniques in farming sector in collaboration with Chinese enterprises, adding that the productivity of Chinese companies is quite higher than their counterparts in Pakistan. He stated that the country would like to benefit from it.

The PM also congratulated the Hubco Chairman Habibullah Khan on the project and asked him to use more indigenous coal for poweer generation, asking him to work on water projects for Karachi.

Earlier, PM Khan arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit to the metropolitan city who will get briefing about ongoing projects in the city funded by the federal government.


He also met different political leaders from various parties and chaired meeting about various projects funded by the federal government.

Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and former finance minister Asad Umar accompanying the Prime Minister.

