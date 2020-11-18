PM inaugurates development projects in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated here on Wednesday development projects, including Police Complex Lyallpur Town and Kashmir Bridge Underpass Canal Road, besides a calligraphy exhibition.

The prime minister was briefed that the construction of Police Complex was started on January 20, 2016 at an estimated cost of Rs145.246 million. With over 95% work completed, the project would be fully functional by the year end.

Similarly, the construction of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass Canal Road was initiated on March 20, 2018 with an estimated cost of Rs1,280.209 million by the National Logistics Cell and more than 85% work has so far been completed. On its completion by December 31, it would provide the citizens a signal-free access to the Expressway and Motorway through Canal Road.

The prime minister also opened the calligraphy exhibition in connection with the Rehmatullil Alameen (Peace and Blessings of Allah be Upon Him) week.

The work of renowned calligraphists Muhammad Qamar Sultan and Nisar Ahmad was displayed at the exhibition.

The prime minister on the occasion appreciated the calligraphic work of the artists.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhary Zaheerud Din Khan, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Inspector General of Police Inaam Ghani, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, members of the National Assembly Faizullah Kamoka, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Raja Riaz and Nawab Sher Wasir, FDA and MPA Chairman Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, PHA Chairman and MPA Mian Waris Aziz and provincial assembly members were present on the occasion.