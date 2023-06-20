UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Different Development Projects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2023 | 04:19 PM

PM inaugurates different development projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates the newly constructed Margalla Avenue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated different development projects of worth 20 billion rupees under Rural Development Package of Capital Territory in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Under the package, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Margalla Avenue. The 10.4 kilometers long highway has been completed within the period of eighteen months. He unveiled the plaque of the project as well.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the project. He was informed that due to construction of this avenue, traffic burden on Srinagar Highway would be reduced significantly and people would also get an alternate route for travelling.

Shehbaz Sharif also inaugurated the construction and expansion of project of 7.5 km long Sikandar-e-Azam Road. He unveiled the plaque of the project as well.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor-ul-Amin gave a detailed briefing about the project to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister handed over four vans to the Pakistan Sweet Homes to provide best transportation facilities to the students studying in the Sweet Home.

Inaugurating the Margalla Avenue, Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking concrete steps under the Rural Development Package of Capital Territory Islamabad to ensure progress and prosperity of Islamabad and its suburbs.

The Prime Minister said despite passage of past one year in troubles and crises including the political crisis, the government made hectic efforts and worked hard to complete these projects.

He said despite financial constraints and hardships, the government launched scores of development projects during past one year.

Strongly criticizing the previous government of PTI, he said unnecessary delay was made in these projects, which is tantamount to criminal negligence.

The Prime Minister also lauded the role of Frontier Works Organization and National Logistic Cell for expansion of roads network across the country.

Appreciating the generous help of brotherly country China for carrying out development projects in Pakistan, he said the PTI Chief destroyed cordially relations with China by leveling baseless allegations. He said we have to move forward by eliminating chaos and disorder in the country. He also lauded the financial assistance of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to render all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of the country.

While handing over vehicles to students of Sweet Home, Shehbaz Sharif termed the students of Sweet Home as the most valuable asset of country and expressed the resolve of his government to provide all-out facilities to them at Sweet Home.

The Prime Minister also advised the students to utilize their maximum potential to achieve a good status in society and play due role in the progress of country in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister China Vehicles Road Traffic Qatar Srinagar Progress Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Criminals Capital Development Authority All Government Best FWO Billion

Recent Stories

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

6 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

1 hour ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.