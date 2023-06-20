PM inaugurates different development projects

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates the newly constructed Margalla Avenue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated different development projects of worth 20 billion rupees under Rural Development Package of Capital Territory in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Under the package, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Margalla Avenue. The 10.4 kilometers long highway has been completed within the period of eighteen months. He unveiled the plaque of the project as well.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the project. He was informed that due to construction of this avenue, traffic burden on Srinagar Highway would be reduced significantly and people would also get an alternate route for travelling.

Shehbaz Sharif also inaugurated the construction and expansion of project of 7.5 km long Sikandar-e-Azam Road. He unveiled the plaque of the project as well.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor-ul-Amin gave a detailed briefing about the project to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister handed over four vans to the Pakistan Sweet Homes to provide best transportation facilities to the students studying in the Sweet Home.

Inaugurating the Margalla Avenue, Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking concrete steps under the Rural Development Package of Capital Territory Islamabad to ensure progress and prosperity of Islamabad and its suburbs.

The Prime Minister said despite passage of past one year in troubles and crises including the political crisis, the government made hectic efforts and worked hard to complete these projects.

He said despite financial constraints and hardships, the government launched scores of development projects during past one year.

Strongly criticizing the previous government of PTI, he said unnecessary delay was made in these projects, which is tantamount to criminal negligence.

The Prime Minister also lauded the role of Frontier Works Organization and National Logistic Cell for expansion of roads network across the country.

Appreciating the generous help of brotherly country China for carrying out development projects in Pakistan, he said the PTI Chief destroyed cordially relations with China by leveling baseless allegations. He said we have to move forward by eliminating chaos and disorder in the country. He also lauded the financial assistance of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to render all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of the country.

While handing over vehicles to students of Sweet Home, Shehbaz Sharif termed the students of Sweet Home as the most valuable asset of country and expressed the resolve of his government to provide all-out facilities to them at Sweet Home.

The Prime Minister also advised the students to utilize their maximum potential to achieve a good status in society and play due role in the progress of country in future.