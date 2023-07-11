Open Menu

PM Inaugurates First Phase Of FATA University In Peshawar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:59 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first phase of FATA University, costing one point eight billion rupees in Peshawar on Tuesday.

This is the first university of merged tribal districts which will provide latest education to the capable students of these districts.

Prime Minister also distributed laptops amongst youth who were selected on merit basis from across the province.

Later, addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister said one-hundred thousand laptops are being distributed purely on merit basis across the country.

Speaking about the country's difficult economic situation, Shehbaz Sharif stressed need of learning from past mistakes.

He said this is right time to shape future of the country with expeditious efforts in agriculture, Information Technology, minerals, export and other sectors.

Prime Minister said government has devised a comprehensive project to utilize agricultural power as game changer sector for country’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali expressed determination of supporting vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for development of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam thanked the Prime Minister for working day and night in improving crucial economic situation.

