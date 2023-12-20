Open Menu

PM Inaugurates Girls Hostel At GIK

December 20, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday inaugurated a girl hostel at Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering and Science (GIK) at Topi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday inaugurated a girl hostel at Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering and Science (GIK) at Topi.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to formally inaugurate the girl hostel.

Senior officials of the Institute were also

present.

He was informed that the hostel had 91 rooms for accommodations of 180 students.

The Prime Minister also planted a tree at the lawn of the institute.

