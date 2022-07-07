UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Green, Blue Lines Of Modern Metro Bus Service

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 09:40 AM

PM inaugurates Green, Blue lines of modern metro bus service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the first interconnected Islamabad metro bus service aimed at facilitating the commuters plying in the twin cities. With the service, Bhara Kahu, GT Road, Koral and Rawalpindi connected through Green, Orange, Blue and Red Lines respectively.

The bus service will run from Bahara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line), Koral to PIMS (Blue Line) where all the Green Blue service will merge with Red Line (Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro).

From Faiz Ahmad Faiz bus stop, the passengers can take Orange Line to Airport. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of a Command and Control Centre for metro buses at Bhara Kahu, which will be completed in six months.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the service would accommodate the residents of Islamabad and adjoining areas as an affordable and decent transport service.

He mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif throughout his political career took steps to facilitate the common man. CDA Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali said 30 buses from China had been added to the fleet to facilitate the services. He said from Koral to PIMS, 13 bus stations had been set up with headway of six minutes. Due to road construction up to Rawat, a bus shuttle from PWD will run. He said there are 8 stations complete on Green Line, whereas the rest of six stations would be completed by August 14.

A bus depot had been established at Bhara Kahu to save the dead mileage. The CDA chairman said a smart card would also be launched to be used on all bus services, including Rawalpindi's Red Line.

The Command and Control Centre will be completed in six months. He said Islamabad was the first city in the country with four bus lines operating and vowed to expand in the capital's sector areas at a stretch of 8-9 kilometres.

Related Topics

Dead Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Interior Minister China Rana SanaUllah Metro Road Orange Man Rawalpindi August Capital Development Authority All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2022

22 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th July 2022

27 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter wi ..

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

9 hours ago
 UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

9 hours ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

10 hours ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.