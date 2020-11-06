UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates Hasan Abdal Railways Station

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 60 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:41 AM

PM inaugurates Hasan Abdal Railways Station

The Prime Minister will visit  Swat where he will inaugurate new block of Saidu Sharif hospital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Hassan Abdal Railways Station on Friday (today).

The PM said that they wanted to support Sikh community and wanted to promote religous tourism.

"Sikh community's Mecca and Medina is here in Pakistan," said the PM.

"We'll proivde every possible help to improve tourism in Pakistan," said the PM while inaugurating Hassan Abdal Railways Station.

Pakistan will not need to go to IMF if tourism is improved, said the PM, pointing out that all religions were equal in new Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, later will visit Swat where he will inaugurate new block of Saidu Sharif hospital. He will also attend a ceremony in connection with distribution of Sehat Sahulat Cards and address the gathering there.

