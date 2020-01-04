PM inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday inaugurated a Huawei Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Lab at NAMAL Institute here

MIANWALI, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday inaugurated a Huawei Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Lab at NAMAL Institute here.

After inauguration of the laboratory, the prime minister was also briefed about state of the art ICT facility at the institute.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, senior management of the NAMAL Institute and representatives of Huawei were also present on the occasion.