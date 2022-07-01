UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Innovation Hub Program In Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the commitment to promote this program personally ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif formally inaugurated Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad on Friday. The objective of the programme is participation of public in national policies. The establishment of the Innovation Hub will also play an important role in harmonizing policy making with the needs of the country. The Prime Minister's vision will give importance to country's youth further. Addressing the participants on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the commitment to promote this program personally. He said that under the program, special cells will be created in all Ministries where young talent can share their ideas for improving respective Ministry's performance. The Prime Minister was briefed that under the program, suitable ideas will be scrutinized through a National T.V programme and later on the best idea will be implemented in policy making by Strategic Reforms Unit. The participants, on the occasion, shared their brief ideas with the Prime Minister about public policy. Ends/

