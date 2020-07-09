PM inaugurates Isolation hospital and infectious treatment centre in Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

The hospital has the capacity of 250 beds coupled with other facilities to ease pressure from capital hospitals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center, Radio Pakistan reported here on Thursday.

According to the details, 250 bed state of the art facility has been constructed in record forty days. It will meet additional requirements to ease pressure from capital hospitals.

Meanwhile, there has been an improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan with figure now reaching 145,311.

National Command and Operation Center said that the number of active COVID cases in the country were now 90,554. 3359 people tested positive of 24,333 tests conducted over the last twenty four hours. Sixty one people lost lives due to the virus during the last twenty four hours.

Out of 1568 ventilators allocated for COVID-19, 435 are occupied across the country.