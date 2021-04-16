UrduPoint.com
PM Inaugurates Kamyab Jawan Programme In Sukkur

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:53 PM

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

The PM has promised to uplift the poor and their living standard in interior Sindh, saying that he saw massive poverty in interior Sindh and Balochistan.

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sukkur on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his pleasure over visit of Interior Sindh, saying that he could not focus on Sindh because fight with the biggest mafia in Punjab.

The PM said he visited all over the country and saw massive poverty, especially in interior Sindh and Balochistan.

He regretted that powerful people were suppressing the rights of the poor, and promised to uplift the people of Sindh and their living standards.

“I witnessed massive poverty in Sindh and the tough circumstances,” said the PM.

He was accompanied by other members of the Federal cabinet including Sania Nishtar, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Usman Dar and others reached Sukkur on a day-long visit.

Talking about Kamyab Jawan Programme, the premier said his government would help youth, in setting up their own businesses.

He stated that lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak brought more poverty in Pakistan, pointing out that the PTI government launched Ehsaas Programme to help the poor and needy families.

The PM said he was unable to understand why the Sindh government backed off from the development of Bundal Island despite issuing NOC.

Investors were ready to invest around Rs40bn for the development of the island, but the Sindh government cancelled the project.

As per schedule, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s local leaders.

The PM, I the evening, would attend a fundraising Iftar dinner organized by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi. He would announce Rs446 billion development package for Sindh.

He would also review the progress on the federally-funded projects in Sindh. After a short stay at the Governor House in Karachi, the premier will leave for Islamabad.

