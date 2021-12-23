UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Lahore Technopolis In Lahore

The technology zone has been constructed under Lahore Knowledge Park Company, where huge investment is being made to enhance export potential in technology.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Special Technology Zone, Lahore Technopolis, in Lahore.

On the occasion, twelve companies will be issued licenses to work in the technology zone.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding of three hundred million Dollars will be signed for construction of three economic zones in different parts of the country.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also chair different meetings in Lahore.

Later, he will inaugurate Government College University New Campus and Abdul Hassan Ash Shadhili Research Center in Sufism Science and Technology.

