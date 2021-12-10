UrduPoint.com

PM Inaugurates Landmark Rs. 35.5 Billion Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

PM inaugurates landmark Rs. 35.5 billion Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the landmark Rs. 35.5 billion Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) project, providing a modern travelling facility to 135,000 commuters of Karachi's Western and Central Districts.

The Green Line BRTS system, which included 21 stations along with ticketing rooms, escalators and stairs, also had the facility of backup generators to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives got this Federal government project through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL).

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, said that as any modern city cannot be successfully run without a modern transport system, the Green Line project will help fulfill modern day transportation requirements of the Karachi residents.

Describing Karachi as an "engine of growth" for the country, he said the prosperity of Karachi was considered as the prosperity of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that with every mega city, like London in UK, Paris in France and New York in the United States, contributed in country's development and prosperity, the success of Karachi will also help Pakistan achieve progress and prosperity.

He described the federal government's Green Line project as first step towards the modernization of Karachi in terms of transport, adding various governments in the past, did not focus on modern transportation system for the mega city.

\more

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity France Company London Paris Progress New York United Kingdom United States Government Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Chil ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Children’s Literature and New Wo ..

15 minutes ago
 Immediately written novels do not include research ..

Immediately written novels do not include research. This may be news but not a n ..

15 minutes ago
 33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

29 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

44 minutes ago
 Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December ..

Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December 19 - Transport Minister

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.