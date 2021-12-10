PM inaugurates landmark Rs. 35.5 billion Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the landmark Rs. 35.5 billion Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) project, providing a modern travelling facility to 135,000 commuters of Karachi's Western and Central Districts.

The Green Line BRTS system, which included 21 stations along with ticketing rooms, escalators and stairs, also had the facility of backup generators to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives got this Federal government project through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL).

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, said that as any modern city cannot be successfully run without a modern transport system, the Green Line project will help fulfill modern day transportation requirements of the Karachi residents.

Describing Karachi as an "engine of growth" for the country, he said the prosperity of Karachi was considered as the prosperity of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that with every mega city, like London in UK, Paris in France and New York in the United States, contributed in country's development and prosperity, the success of Karachi will also help Pakistan achieve progress and prosperity.

He described the federal government's Green Line project as first step towards the modernization of Karachi in terms of transport, adding various governments in the past, did not focus on modern transportation system for the mega city.

